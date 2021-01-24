Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,762.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,624.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

