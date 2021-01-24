Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 6,715 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.