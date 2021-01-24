Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $137.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $89,771,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

