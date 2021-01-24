Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Visa by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

