Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.