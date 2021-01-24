Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

CHUY stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.95 million, a PE ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Chuy’s by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chuy’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 210,630 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.