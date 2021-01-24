SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.0084

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $169,530.35 and $1.24 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 32% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,163,319 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

