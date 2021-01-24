Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PUBGY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

PUBGY stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

