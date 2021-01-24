Autonio Price Tops $0.0414 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $127,095.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00054946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00280749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00040210 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.