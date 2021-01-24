Audius (AUDIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.93 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Audius has a market cap of $24.81 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00054946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00280749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

