AMO Coin Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $542,747.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00074642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.69 or 0.00747944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.51 or 0.04383523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017755 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,435,450,915 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

