CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives $82.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 13,707.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,575 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 666.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 926,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,849,000 after acquiring an additional 805,193 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 19.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,597,000 after acquiring an additional 504,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 101.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 933,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,713,000 after acquiring an additional 471,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 28.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,010,000 after acquiring an additional 413,315 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

