Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $45.23 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,155 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,547,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

