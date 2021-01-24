The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Decreased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.