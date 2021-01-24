Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,331 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $132.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $132.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

