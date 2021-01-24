Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 29,499 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,499 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

XOM stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.