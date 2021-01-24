Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.26.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

