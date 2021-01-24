MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

