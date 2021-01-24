Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENRFF shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

ENRFF stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

