DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $384,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,166,000 after acquiring an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

