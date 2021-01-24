Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Receives C$3.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SES. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) alerts:

Shares of SES stock opened at C$2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$439.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$5.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.88.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$452.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.