Analysts Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $68.60

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE BWXT opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.24 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,624.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,875.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $937,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

