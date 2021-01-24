Brokerages Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) PT at $45.33

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of DCO stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $665.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $332,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ducommun by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 92.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 51,209 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.