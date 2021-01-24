Parkgene (GENE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $967.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 65% against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $972,710.85 and $967.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.82 or 0.00743713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00050595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.19 or 0.04392172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

