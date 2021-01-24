McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $284.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.