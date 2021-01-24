Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.55 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,660 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $322.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.