Auroracoin (AUR) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $9.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,383.09 or 1.00206300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00026027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020856 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

