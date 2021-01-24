adbank Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. adbank has a total market cap of $566,485.36 and $2,616.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, adbank has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00074796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00733587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.62 or 0.04346466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017786 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (ADB) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,579,167 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.