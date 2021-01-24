NewYorkCoin (NYC) Tops One Day Volume of $5,097.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 81.9% higher against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $5,097.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00428711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000272 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,758,033,288 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

