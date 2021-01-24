$62.36 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce sales of $62.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.50 million and the lowest is $62.21 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $58.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $250.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.69 million to $250.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $239.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.94 million to $241.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.85 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Univest Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 598,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 45,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

