Analysts Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $82,547,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 355,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,894,000 after acquiring an additional 711,050 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,651,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,429,000 after acquiring an additional 144,517 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,049,000 after acquiring an additional 105,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

