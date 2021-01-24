Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $227,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.40 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

