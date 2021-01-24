Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to report $5.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.07 billion and the highest is $5.42 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.24 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.98 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $223.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.02. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $246.72.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

