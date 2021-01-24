RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post sales of $47.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.04 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $58.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $194.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $199.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $197.06 million, with estimates ranging from $192.17 million to $203.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on RPT. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Shares of RPT opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $763.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $7,344,000. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 1,273.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 283,887 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in RPT Realty by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RPT Realty by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

