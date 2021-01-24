Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

