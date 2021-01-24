Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.50. Celanese posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Celanese by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25. Celanese has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $140.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

