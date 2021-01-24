Zacks: Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.33). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11).
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ITOS stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $39.39.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.
