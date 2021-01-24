JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 87,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.