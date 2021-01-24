6,433 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.