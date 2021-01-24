Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.39. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,997,232.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 36,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

