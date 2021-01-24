ZEON Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and $57,424.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 73.4% against the dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00074324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.69 or 0.00736601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.38 or 0.04361780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017762 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

