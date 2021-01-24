Secret Market Cap Reaches $83.87 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $83.87 million and approximately $601,229.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00333571 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00033129 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.43 or 0.01535092 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,556,806 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

