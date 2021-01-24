Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

NYSE:LL opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.