Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
NYSE:LL opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $35.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
