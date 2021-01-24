HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives $335.09 Average PT from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

HUBS opened at $393.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $395.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.87.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HubSpot by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

