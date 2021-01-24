Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $1,089.41

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,089.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. 140166 assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,196.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,037.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.23, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

