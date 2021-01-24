Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $1,089.41

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,089.41.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. 140166 assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,196.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,037.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.23, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
