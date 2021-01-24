Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 206,392 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 563,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDN opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

