We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

