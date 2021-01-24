Harvey Investment Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 359,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

