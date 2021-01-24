salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $315.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a top pick rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Truist reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.92.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $225.77 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,271 shares of company stock valued at $28,218,016 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.