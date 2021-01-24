Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDSMY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

RDSMY stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.